Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a major political setback on Tuesday after parliament elected a new speaker, strengthening the opposition's control over the legislative agenda. The Knesset elected Matan Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, as its 26th speaker, replacing Amir Ohana of Netanyahu's Likud party. According to the Knesset spokesperson, Kahana secured the support of 66 lawmakers.

The lawmakers voted separately for the candidates rather than holding a direct contest between them. Likud's nominee, coalition whip Ofir Katz, received 52 votes in a separate ballot. The election represents the first major effort by the Eisenkot-led opposition bloc to reshape the legislature since Netanyahu lost his parliamentary majority in the October 27 elections. Netanyahu's coalition, comprising right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties, secured just 53 seats in the 120-member parliament.

The opposition holds 67 seats, including 48 members from four Jewish parties and a record 19 lawmakers representing two Arab parties, the Joint List and Raam. Eisenkot, who was assigned by President Isaac Herzog earlier this month to form the next government, has up to another four and a half weeks to replace Netanyahu. However, his attempt to secure power continues to face significant challenges. Despite those difficulties, his bloc now controls the Knesset plenum, key parliamentary positions and the legislative agenda.

It intends to use this influence to scrutinize and restrict Netanyahu's caretaker government, which will remain in office until a replacement government is formed. Speaking on Tuesday, Eisenkot described Kahana's appointment as a “proper democratic move which reflects the absolute majority who voted for change.” The opposition bloc has also appointed interim leaders to important Knesset committees, including those overseeing finance and defence. The appointments provide greater oversight of the government's budget and strategic affairs.

Avigdor Liberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beitenu party, has taken charge of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He has already announced plans to summon all security chiefs for briefings. A major legislative objective for the opposition is to reverse judicial reforms introduced by Netanyahu's outgoing coalition, which triggered unprecedented nationwide demonstrations in 2023. Critics of the reforms argued that they weakened Israel's democratic institutions and reduced judicial oversight of the government.

Special committees have already been established to repeal legislation that altered the process of selecting judges, as well as laws that restrict and weaken the attorney general's authority. Another committee has been formed to reverse a media regulation overhaul that increased government control over the communications and news sector. Eisenkot's bloc has also promised to advance the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the failures that preceded the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack. Netanyahu has refused to launch an investigation into those failures.

Netanyahu and his allies attempted to prevent Kahana's election, while questioning its legitimacy because it depended on support from Arab parties. However, Netanyahu's camp has also repeatedly sought backing from Arab lawmakers in parliament. During the voting process, members of Netanyahu's bloc shouted ‘shame’ at each Arab lawmaker who supported Kahana's appointment. Following the result, Likud criticised the outcome, describing it as a low point in the history of the Knesset. The party also claimed Kahana had been elected with the support of what it called ‘terror supporters’.

Obstacles to replacing Netanyahu

Although Eisenkot and his allies have gained control of the Knesset, their efforts to replace Netanyahu remain complicated by political disagreements within the opposition. Eisenkot has proposed forming what he describes as a ‘national emergency government’. The plan involves creating a minority administration comprising four Jewish opposition parties, which collectively hold 48 seats.

Under this arrangement, Arab parties would remain outside the governing coalition but provide the parliamentary support required to prevent the government from collapsing. In return, they would receive various concessions.

However, other prominent figures within Eisenkot's bloc favour different approaches. Liberman has ruled out supporting a government dependent on Arab parties and instead wants negotiations with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ). Both parties have traditionally been aligned with Netanyahu.

UTJ, the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party, did not recommend Netanyahu for prime minister during post-election consultations and has indicated its willingness to hold informal discussions with Eisenkot's bloc. However, the party did not back Kahana in the Knesset speaker election and instead supported Likud's candidate.