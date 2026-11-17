China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region has been a key concern for the Quad, a grouping comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan. Amid this, the leaders of the four countries came together for the first time in more than two years for the seventh Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the talks, held on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. The leaders focused on strengthening maritime security, securing critical supply chains, advancing emerging technologies and keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open.

The timing of the summit is significant. It comes just days ahead of Trump's visit to China, where he will hold a joint meeting with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Quad opposes unilateral changes to the status quo

Amid growing fears of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the Quad leaders strongly opposed any unilateral actions to change the status quo by force.

In a joint statement issued after the summit, the bloc also expressed grave concerns over arbitrary export restrictions. This assumes significance amid China's restrictions on rare earth exports to the US.

The Quad leaders also unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism. They committed to strengthening their ongoing cooperation on counter-terrorism.

At a time when the Strait of Hormuz is virtually closed, the leaders agreed to work together to ensure open and safe maritime transit corridors in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the Quad leaders, Prime Minister Modi hailed Manila's historic connection with the bloc. He also called for setting concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation.

Trump, meanwhile, asserted that the Quad countries had signed several critical mineral deals to ensure that none of them would be vulnerable to foreign suppliers. He also set an ambitious goal for rare earth domination over China.

In another significant moment from the summit, Trump praised Prime Minister Modi as the two leaders posed for a photograph.

Key takeaways from the summit

On the economic front, the bloc announced the Quad Business Leaders' Forum. Its inaugural edition will be held in Mumbai next year. It will bring together business leaders, government officials and experts from Quad nations to foster greater business ties.

The bloc also affirmed the importance of the AI Accelerator, which is meant to support AI access, deployment and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific.

It also launched the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness. As part of this initiative, P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft will fly in a Quad maritime exercise next year.

Under the Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, the leaders welcomed upcoming undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.

The bloc also decided to start Quad cybersecurity cooperation amid growing cyber incidents in the region.

Japan calls for freedom to determine national futures

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stressed that the Quad must promote the freedom of nations to determine their own future.