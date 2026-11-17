Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov 17) described the Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership" for the Indo-Pacific, saying the four-nation grouping delivers solutions across maritime security, supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response.

Addressing the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, Modi said the Philippine capital had a special place in the grouping's history. Officials from India, the United States, Japan and Australia first met in Manila in 2007 and resumed their dialogue in the city in 2017. "Today, once again having a Quad meeting in this city marks another milestone," he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the five meetings held by the foreign ministers of the four countries, calling them a sign of the members' political will and shared commitment. "For India, Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, the Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific," Modi said.

He expressed appreciation for the leaders' support in advancing the grouping and said he was confident the meeting would help establish concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation. "I am confident that our meeting today will help us in setting concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he added.

Modi, Trump, Albanese and Takaichi meet in Manila

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump joined Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for a group photograph in Manila ahead of the Quad leaders' meeting.

The gathering brought together the leaders of all four member countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit and other regional engagements in the Philippines.

The meeting marks the first Quad leaders-level engagement of Trump's current presidential term. It comes as the four countries seek to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.