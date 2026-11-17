US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Nov 17) called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “tough man” during a meeting of Quad leaders in Manila. Trump met the leaders of India, Japan and Australia in the Philippine capital. The Philippines, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the bloc’s annual summit and related meetings in Manila. Trump is also due to attend the ASEAN summit during his three-day Asia trip.
“By the way, he's a very tough man, just in case,” Trump said, pointing to Modi. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were also present the photo op. “She's even tougher,” Trump said, pointing to the Japanese PM. In a lighter vein, he then looked at Albanese and said: “Albanese and me are okay.”
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