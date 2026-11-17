Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, highlighted how India's Act East Policy has given fresh momentum to bilateral relations over the past decade, expanding cooperation into several modern strategic sectors. “Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space.”

"Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties," the Prime Minister said, news agency ANI reported.

On Tuesday, PM Modi reiterated that India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and centrality would remain unwavering. Highlighting the global challenges faced in recent years, he stressed the need for peace, stability and predictability.

“Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability.” “In this context, this year’s theme, ‘Navigating Our Future Together’, holds special significance,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi visited the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila and led the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for its redevelopment. Established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903, the Gurudwara was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924. It is recognised as the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines.