WION is hosting The New Age Keralam Summit 2026 on Tuesday (Nov 17) in the South Indian state's capital, Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will deliver the keynote. Keralam’s maritime ambitions, investment prospects, tourism potential and diaspora-driven economy are in focus, with ministers, policymakers and industry experts discussing the opportunities and challenges shaping the state’s future. The summit brings together representatives from the government, business, healthcare, tourism and academic sectors for discussions on key areas of the state’s development. Chief Minister Satheesan, will also participate in a fireside chat.

Maritime future and diaspora economy in focus

The panellists in the session titled ‘Mission Samudra – Keralam’s Maritime Future’ are Deputy Secretary to the Government of Keralam Faisal C.K., Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited CEO Sreekumar K. Nair, and Bond Water Sports Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Jackson Peter.

The next session is ‘The Diaspora Economy: Transforming Remittances into Growth’. Public Expenditure Review Committee Economist Dr. Mary George will join the discussion. K.S. Sabarinadhan General Secretary, KPCC & UDF Parliamentary Party Leader, Trivandrum Corporation and Dr. Bijulal M.V., Director, IMPSS and Chairperson of the Centre for West Asian Studies and Centre for Migration Policy and Inclusive Governance, will also be present.

In the third session, investment and infrastructure will be the focus of the discussion. Industry experts including Anilkumar Pandala, Anoop P. Ambika and S.N. Raghuchandran Nair will join the panel.

The summit will also include discussions on tourism and wellness with the session ‘Unravelling God’s Own Country: Tourism & Wellness’. Dinesh Madhavan of Magnet Hospitals, Rajagopal G. of Lifebridge Group and Dr P. Rammanohar Puthiyedath of Amrita School of Ayurveda, Keralam, are among the speakers.