/PM Modi arrives at ASEAN gala dinner in decorated auto-rickshaw, dons traditional Barong Tagalog | VIDEO

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Nov 16) made a striking arrival at the ASEAN gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. He travelled to the venue in a decorated auto-rickshaw. His attire also drew attention as he donned the traditional Barong Tagalog, the Philippines' national formal wear for men. The gala dinner was held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, Metro Manila. Modi's choice of attire echoed his previous visit to Manila in 2017, when he wore a custom-designed Barong Tagalog created by renowned Filipino designer Albert Andrada during the 31st ASEAN Summit.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Philippines and is scheduled to participate in both the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17 and hold bilateral engagements with Philippine president Marcos Jr. He is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in the country. Upon arriving in the Philippine capital for his visit, he was warmly greeted by members of the Indian diaspora at Manila International Airport. He also attended a special theatrical staging of the Ramayana, setting a strong cultural and community-focused tone ahead of key regional summits.

What is the attire?