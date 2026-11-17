Donald Trump issued an unusual warning to a reporter after being asked whether he was concerned about potential Iranian drone attacks targeting him personally. During a press interaction outside the White House on Monday (November 16), a journalist questioned the president about the possibility of Iran launching a drone attack against him. "Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?" the journalist asked. Trump responded, "I'm more worried about you because if they get me, you're gone, too." He then gestured toward the short distance between himself and the reporter before adding, ‘Be careful’.

The exchange took place a day after Iran attempted another drone attack on a US military facility in Bahrain. It was the second attempted attack against the country within three days. According to PEOPLE, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the November 15 incident. The IRGC claimed it had launched six drones toward a US air defense radar facility at al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain. However, Bahraini officials said their forces intercepted and destroyed the drones before they could reach their targets.

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Following the incidents, the US Embassy in Bahrain advised Americans to maintain ‘heightened vigilance’. Officials also warned of potential threats to US government personnel and facilities across the region. The attacks occurred amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The conflict started in February 2026 and has continued for nearly nine months.