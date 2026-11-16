/Used CM’s name, promised jobs: BJP leader Abhijit Karan held for alleged Rs 6 crore extortion

A BJP mandal president in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's home district has been arrested for allegedly extorting around Rs 6 crore by using the CM's name and promising government jobs, a sign of how extortion and "cut money" have become one of the new government's biggest political tests. Six months after the BJP took power, the complaints now point at the ruling party's own workers rather than the Trinamool Congress.

The Purba Medinipur arrest

Abhijit Karan, BJP mandal president of Nandakumar I in Purba Medinipur, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on November 15 and remanded to police custody. A resident of Chaksimulia village, he was arrested after fellow BJP leader Ripunjay Pramanik filed a complaint, on which police registered an FIR. Karan has denied the allegations.

Pramanik alleges Karan took Rs 11 lakh from him during the April Assembly elections, promising a BJP ticket. "Abhijit had also used Chief Minister's name and extorted money from many others starting from north Bengal to south Bengal promising them to give government jobs," he told reporters. Karan is accused of collecting around Rs 6 crore from job-seekers and contractors across the state. Police are interrogating him.

The MLA's campaign

Beldanga BJP MLA Bharat Kumar Jhawar campaigned against extortion on Sunday, alleging that beneficiaries were being asked for money for homes under the Awas Yojana and for enrolment in the Annapurna Yojana. He urged villagers to submit the names of those involved, promised to keep complainants' identities confidential, and vowed to dismantle all syndicates, get the money recovered and have the accused jailed. Minister of State for Health Sumana Sarkar also urged people to submit names.

What the Finance Minister said

The arrest came a day after Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta admitted that extortion continues despite the change of government. "Extortion is happening here. That is the truth. As long as it is not stopped, people's trust cannot be fully restored," he said.

He conceded his efforts in his Rashbehari constituency had fallen short. "I cannot claim to have achieved it 100 per cent... this seems to have become the new normal," he said. He asked for a year to tackle the problem through political and economic measures, and opposition parties seized on the remarks. The admission carries extra weight because Dasgupta also holds the portfolio responsible for attracting investment, and he has said the state needs a big corporate project to revive industry.



Action against the cadre

The BJP's state disciplinary committee has expelled 22 leaders and workers and issued notices to about 250 others over extortion, financial irregularities and anti-party activity. Some of those initially punished were reinstated after being found innocent. State president Samik Bhattacharya said there were no specific allegations against any MLA, MP or senior office-bearer.

The government has set up four helplines for complaints about illegal tolls, syndicates, extortion and liquor dens.

Recent incidents

Deganga: Three BJP workers were arrested for allegedly vandalising a restaurant, assaulting its manager and looting cash after management refused to pay.

Three BJP workers were arrested for allegedly vandalising a restaurant, assaulting its manager and looting cash after management refused to pay. Debra: BJP MLA Subhashis Om was allegedly assaulted by party workers amid an extortion dispute.

BJP MLA Subhashis Om was allegedly assaulted by party workers amid an extortion dispute. West Burdwan: A BJP functionary was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 200 from each sand-laden truck.

A BJP functionary was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 200 from each sand-laden truck. Amta, Howrah:Factory owners told BJP MLA Amit Samanta that people claiming to be BJP workers were demanding money.

According to party sources, complaints reaching the state leadership far exceed those formally lodged with police, suggesting the problem is larger than police records show.

BJP versus TMC

The BJP says it campaigned on ending syndicate raj and has acted against the former ruling party: more than 70 TMC leaders, councillors and representatives were arrested in a single week in May, and five former ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government were arrested in six months, only one of whom is out on bail. It says its own workers are being disciplined too.



TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleges BJP workers are extorting across the state and that party leaders demand a share of the proceeds. Opposition parties say the Finance Minister's admission shows the change of government has not changed the practice.

