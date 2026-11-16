/Two terrorists, including LeT commander Lateef Ahmed Bhat, reportedly killed in Kulgam encounter

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Labroo area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where security forces have been conducting a massive search and cordon operation for the past six days following an attack on a CRPF naka party that left three CRPF personnel injured.

According to sources in the security establishment, two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Ahmed Bhat, have reportedly been killed during the ongoing operation. However, the security forces have not officially confirmed the identities of the slain terrorists so far. The operation was launched following the attack on the CRPF naka party, in which three personnel sustained injuries. Since then, security forces have intensified search operations across the area to track down the suspected terrorists.

Senior security officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, visited Kulgam district on Sunday to personally review the ongoing operation and monitor its progress.

Fresh gunshots were heard from the encounter site, while additional contingents of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF were deployed to strengthen the cordon and ensure that all possible escape routes from the area remained sealed.

If confirmed, the killing of Lateef Ahmed Bhat would mark a significant success for the security forces, as he had reportedly been on their wanted list for a considerable period. Further details are awaited, and the identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be officially established by the security agencies.