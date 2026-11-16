/Aditya Roy Kapur birthday special: From Aashiqui 2 to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, revisit 7 of his best films on OTT

Aditya Roy Kapur turns 41 on November 16. From Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Malang, revisit seven of his memorable films available on OTT platforms.
Aditya Roy Kapur is one of Bollywood’s most popular and charismatic actors. From earning widespread recognition with Aashiqui 2 to portraying the carefree Avi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he has embraced a diverse range of roles throughout his career. On his birthday, revisit some of his most memorable films that are available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Mohit Suri's cult romantic film, Aditya Roy Kapur plays Rahul Jaykar alongside Shraddha Kapoor as Aarohi. The romantic musical drama served as a major career breakthrough for the actor and follows Rahul, a troubled singer who falls in love with aspiring singer Aarohi and helps her pursue her dreams.
Where to watch: Netflix
The romantic comedy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, features Aditya as Avinash Arora, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin. It follows a group of friends who navigate love, friendship and life during a trip to Manali but gradually drift apart as they get busy with their respective lives.
Where to watch: Netflix
A spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur as Parth, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. It explores the complexities of modern relationships through four couples navigating love, heartbreak and the evolving meaning of companionship in modern life.
Where to watch: Netflix
Helmed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller features the actor as Advait Thakur. The film revolves around his character, who meets Sara (Disha Patani) during a trip to Goa, and the two fall in love. However, their lives take a dark turn, leading Advait down a path of revenge.
Where to watch: Netflix
In Abhishek Varman’s period drama, Aditya Roy Kapur plays Dev Chaudhry alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Set in pre-Partition India in the 1940s, the film follows six characters whose lives intertwine amid love, betrayal and family conflict.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Aditya plays Adi, alongside Shraddha Kapoor as Tara. The film follows two young architects who fall in love but decide to keep their relationship casual as they focus on their respective careers and plans to move abroad. However, destiny has other plans, and the two eventually end up getting married.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic drama features the actor as Noor, a young artist from Kashmir who falls in love with Firdaus (Katrina Kaif), but their relationship faces several challenges due to family expectations, class differences and a complicated past.