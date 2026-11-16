/India joins US and partners in San Francisco Declaration to protect AI supply chains

India has signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity alongside the United States and eight other countries, committing to jointly safeguard sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure that form a key part of artificial intelligence supply chains.

The declaration was signed on 15 November at the Pax Silica Founders Retreat, convened by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. The other signatories are Australia, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Released by the US State Department, the document affirms that “economic security is fundamental to national security” and sets out a shared understanding of the technologies and systems essential to what participants call Super Intelligence (or artificial intelligence) supply chains.

It defines sensitive technologies as goods, software, materials, knowledge and production inputs whose theft or illicit transfer could give hostile actors a military, intelligence or economic advantage. Critical infrastructure covers the physical and digital systems, including ports, logistics networks, energy, communications and data platforms, whose disruption would cause significant harm.

Participants agreed that protecting these foundations is “a shared endeavour” and resolved to set up working groups on pro-innovation policies, AI adoption, supply-chain cooperation, safe harbours and security resilience.

The State Department noted that “no nation can secure the foundations of the SI era alone, and the prosperity SI makes possible will only be as durable as the supply chains and infrastructure beneath it.”

Pax Silica, launched in December 2025, is a US-led initiative focused on semiconductors, critical minerals, energy and advanced manufacturing. India joined the broader framework in February 2026. The declaration comes amid intensified US-China competition over technology supply chains and just ahead of an expected meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.