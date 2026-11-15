/‘We did likewise’: Mohit Ulva opens up on India's celebrations after U19 Asia Cup final

India’s celebrations after their thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final were full of emotion. Players raised their arms, ran across the field and rushed towards the Pakistan camp after sealing a dramatic last-ball win. However, Mohit Ulwa has now explained the reason behind the celebrations, saying there was no intention to provoke their opponents.

Speaking on JioHotstar, the young batter said the India-Pakistan rivalry and the pressure of a final naturally brought out strong emotions. He also clarified that the team was simply celebrating its achievement.

“It’s natural, you know. It was an India-Pakistan match, plus it was the final,” Ulwa said.

He added that India had not taken Pakistan’s celebrations during their earlier group-stage match personally.

“We weren’t doing it to show off to them or to rub it in. We just celebrated what we did well. Whatever came out in that moment was just natural,” he said.

India chased down a target of 338, beating Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball to win the title. The team was struggling at 252/8 in the 42nd over before Manal Chauhan and Ulwa added 57 runs for the ninth wicket to keep India’s hopes alive.

Manal scored 47 off 32 balls before getting out, leaving India needing 36 runs with one wicket remaining. Ulwa then joined hands with tailender C Venkata, who contributed an unbeaten 11 off eight deliveries.

India needed three runs from the final ball and Ulwa sealed the win by hitting leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain for a four towards long-off. He remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 balls.

Recalling the moment, Ulwa said he briefly lost track of everything after hitting the winning boundary.

“Actually, after hitting that four on one ball with three runs needed, I totally zoned out. It happened, and I didn’t even know that everyone had come running over, that everything was happening,” he recalled.

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He said he was confident of finishing the match but struggled to believe it was over once India crossed the line.

“Until it ended, I had the belief that I would finish it. But after it ended, I couldn’t believe that it had actually ended. So, for a little while, I was zoned out,” he said.