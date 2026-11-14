/'He promised me a green card': Lebanese woman accuses Texas ICE officer of sexually assaulting her in detention

A 21-year-old Lebanese woman has accused a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer of sexually assaulting her inside a Texas detention facility and offering to help her obtain a green card in exchange for sex. She also alleges that the officer threatened to have her husband imprisoned and deported if she rejected his advances.

Rahaf Ali Almerhij, who goes by Lucy Wise and has agreed to be identified, made the allegations in an interview with Newsweek and a sworn declaration submitted to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG).

She alleges that the deportation officer identified by the report as Markell Wallace took her to an isolated room at the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville, Texas, where he sexually assaulted her without her consent. "He told me, 'I'm going to give you a green card,'" Almerhij told Newsweek. She said Wallace also told her: "Your husband is an old guy. He can't do anything to you. I'm the one that can help you."

DHS has rejected the allegations. A spokesperson told the publication that "Allegations of misconduct at El Valle Detention Facility are FALSE." The department added that allegations of misconduct are treated seriously and investigated, with appropriate action taken when they are substantiated.

What does the woman allege happened inside the detention facility?

Almerhij said the alleged assault took place in April 2026, after her former attorney withdrew from her immigration case. She said Wallace called her in to discuss the case before an interview with other investigators, then took her to a small room where they were alone.

In her sworn declaration, she described Wallace touching her sexually without consent and said he began lowering his own trousers. She said she told him to stop but felt unable to leave because he had influence over her immigration case, release and medical care.

She further alleges that Wallace gave her his personal phone number and offered to travel to Mexico if she changed her mind about his advances. She also claims he threatened her husband with imprisonment and deportation.

Almerhij said the incident was not isolated. In her declaration, she alleged that Wallace sexually harassed or touched her on at least two other occasions. "I feel like all my life has been destroyed," she said. "I stopped everything. I can't talk with anybody."

Why did she not report the alleged assault earlier?

Almerhij did not include the detailed sexual-assault allegations in her initial complaints while she was detained. She said she feared retaliation and was afraid to identify the officer in writing.

Her husband, Sam Wise, said he first learnt about the alleged assault in late August, months after she had left ICE custody. He said she had confided in a friend but kept the details from him because she feared being blamed or shamed. "I am heartbroken and angry," Wise said. "I carry guilt that I could not protect her, and pain that she suffered alone and in silence for months. But the shame is his, not hers. I am proud of her courage, and I will never leave her."

The couple had raised complaints with federal oversight bodies earlier in the year, but those reports concerned her medical treatment and detention conditions, not the detailed sexual-assault allegations.

On October 9, after learning about her account, Wise filed complaints alleging sexual misconduct by Wallace with the DHS OIG, ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility, DHS's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman. Almerhij signed her sworn declaration the following day.

Earlier complaints raised questions over medical care

The sexual-assault allegations have emerged alongside separate complaints about Almerhij's medical treatment in ICE custody. She alleges that detention officials initially refused to accept specialised eye drops and delayed access to specialist care despite warnings about possible permanent vision loss.