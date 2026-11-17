A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up a paper marker bearing the Indian flag from the floor has gone viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi who was posing with the Quad leaders for family photo is seen picking up the Tricolour and putting it in his pocket. The Quad leaders meeting in Manila on Tuesday (Nov 17) is the first meeting of Quad leaders since 2024.
In the video, PM Modi was seen bending down to pick up a small white rectangular paper placed on the carpet and slipping it into his pocket. The paper appeared to bear the national flag of the Quad nations and served as markers to guide the leaders on where to stand for the group photograph. His gesture of retrieving the national flag marker rather than stepping on to it went viral with netizens praising him. The joint photograph featured PM Modi alongside US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Netizens said that PM respected India's Tricolour even on the foreign soil, while other leaders didn't care to pick their flags.
Also Read: PM Modi arrives at ASEAN gala dinner in decorated tuk tuk, dons traditional Barong Tagalog | VIDEO
Earlier, while speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump called PM Modi a “tough man." Trump met the leaders of India, Japan and Australia in the Philippine capital. The Philippines, which currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the bloc’s annual summit and related meetings in Manila. Trump is also due to attend the ASEAN summit during his three-day Asia trip. “By the way, he's a very tough man, just in case,” Trump said, pointing to Modi. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were also present the photo op. “She's even tougher,” Trump said, pointing to the Japanese PM. In a lighter vein, he then looked at Albanese and said: “Albanese and me are okay.”