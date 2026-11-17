A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up a paper marker bearing the Indian flag from the floor has gone viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi who was posing with the Quad leaders for family photo is seen picking up the Tricolour and putting it in his pocket. The Quad leaders meeting in Manila on Tuesday (Nov 17) is the first meeting of Quad leaders since 2024.

In the video, PM Modi was seen bending down to pick up a small white rectangular paper placed on the carpet and slipping it into his pocket. The paper appeared to bear the national flag of the Quad nations and served as markers to guide the leaders on where to stand for the group photograph. His gesture of retrieving the national flag marker rather than stepping on to it went viral with netizens praising him. The joint photograph featured PM Modi alongside US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Netizens said that PM respected India's Tricolour even on the foreign soil, while other leaders didn't care to pick their flags.