Someone on X asked AI chatbot Grok what the scariest thing in the world was, and the response he got was not one he expected. Grok talked about a scenario where something would happen so fast that the universe would end. It said a phenomenon known as the "decay of the false vacuum" could unfold, changing everything about the laws of physics as we know them today. Grok said, "The universe could be in a metastable state."

The AI bot further said that at any time, a "bubble of true vacuum could randomly appear, expand at the speed of light, and rewrite the laws of physics, destroying all matter without any warning. Almost no one outside theoretical physics knows about it." Grok's response triggered fear among people after they learned that something like this is possible in the universe and could instantly annihilate everything.

According to scientists, the phenomenon is linked to the vacuum that exists in the space between stars and planets, which makes the universe stable. But there could be an even lower energy pocket somewhere in the universe, a bubble that could expand at the speed of light. When this happens, everything that it encapsulates will collapse. So if this bubble were to capture Earth, we all would die instantly, including our planet.

Scientists haven't seen this bubble yet

The reason why scientists haven't seen it happen yet is that it would take much longer to happen than the age of the universe, according to Dr Lucien Heurtier, from King’s College London, who spoke to IFL Science. If you calculate the mathematical probability or timescale of this event happening naturally, the resulting timeline is vastly longer than the entire lifespan of our universe, which is about 13.8 billion years as of now. In some extreme scenarios, it could take trillions upon trillions of years. Because the natural timeline for this event is so astronomically long, statistically speaking, it wouldn't have happened anywhere in our cosmic neighbourhood yet.



This means that the bubble of true vacuum could already be expanding somewhere and would have already destroyed everything in its path.



According to New Scientist, the possibility of this happening depends on the Higgs Field. If the Higgs Field is stable, then this apocalyptic scenario couldn't happen. "Right now, our best measurements seem to say our universe is right on the edge of stability, and increased precision in those numbers could push us over to either side," researchers said.

According to Dr Tom Billam, Senior Lecturer in Applied Math/Quantum, "In particle physics, vacuum decay of the Higgs boson would alter the laws of physics, producing what has been described as the 'ultimate ecological catastrophe'."