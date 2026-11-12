/Nuclear blast in space won't hit Earth directly. But what comes next will spell doom

A study has flagged a catastrophic risk if even one nuclear weapon is detonated in space. Countries are vying to place weapons in space, and some experts fear that a nuclear weapon might have already reached there. An explosion at a high enough altitude will knock out almost every satellite in low-Earth orbit. This has already happened in the past. The preprint paper is available on arXiv.

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW) and Princeton University have said that even a less powerful detonation today will wreak havoc in low-Earth orbit. As part of the study, the researchers simulated a 1-megaton nuclear explosion 500 kilometres above the South Atlantic, where Earth's magnetic field is quite weak, leading to the South Atlantic Anomaly, where the effects of a blast are amplified. Radioactive particles are trapped in pockets of space and satellites move through this region.

"Electrons from radioactive fission-product decay became trapped in Earth's magnetic field, creating an artificial radiation belt that damaged satellites," first author Zach Petersen said. "Unlike the prompt burst, a trapped belt repeatedly exposes spacecraft as they pass through it. A comparable event today would occur in a much more densely populated orbital environment."

In the simulation, researchers found that 25 per cent of all satellites today (13,300) would be disabled one day after a nuclear blast in the region of the South Atlantic Anomaly. Seventy-eight per cent of satellites would be disabled by day three. The figure would rise to 98 per cent after a week, and 99.4 per cent by day 15.

Even if the satellites were given strengthened radiation protection, 99.3 per cent of all satellites would be disabled within 30 days. If a weaker 100-kiloton warhead were detonated, 99 per cent of satellites would be disabled within a year.