/Shot even after falling: CCTV captures chilling murder of former Tech Mahindra executive in Faridabad

Fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing the murder of former Tech Mahindra regional business head Paramjeet Dhankhar in Faridabad. The video captures his neighbour, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly chasing him and firing multiple shots, even after he fell to the ground.

The footage shows the two men arguing for nearly four minutes before Sharma opens fire. Dhankhar attempts to escape and reaches for the building's gate, but the accused follows him and continues shooting.

After Dhankhar collapses, Sharma is heard shouting, "Happy Diwali. I will kill the whole family today." A woman relative tries to intervene, but the accused continues firing on the road and hurling abuses. The footage also shows him reloading his weapon.

What happened in Faridabad?

Dhankhar, 42, was shot dead on Friday night in Sector 21C, Faridabad, following an altercation with his neighbour. Sharma, a 44-year-old scrap dealer, allegedly fired around 15 rounds from his licensed pistol. Three to four bullets struck Dhankhar, killing him at the spot.

Dhankhar, who was based in Singapore, had returned to Faridabad two days earlier to attend his nephew's wedding. He had previously worked as the regional business head for Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific operations and was serving as senior vice-president at FPT Software when he was killed.

Police suspect a long-running dispute between the two families over vehicle parking led to the confrontation. Investigators are also examining whether an earlier disagreement over a pet dog played a role in the escalation.