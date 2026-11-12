/'Tara is a 7-year-old baby': Jay Bhanushali slams Bigg Boss 20 contestants for dragging his and Mahhi Vij's daughter into the game

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken an ugly turn, with a heated clash between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill. What began with the revelation that Mahhi had called Love a homebreaker soon escalated into personal remarks, with Love bringing up Mahhi’s separation from Jay Bhanushali.

The incident escalated after contestants such as Kanika Mann and Yung DSA dragged their children into the game, which didn't sit well inside or outside the house. Jay later broke his silence on social media, criticising contestants for bringing his daughter Tara and the former couple's adopted children into the reality-show drama.

Jay Bhanushali slams Yung DSA, Kanika and others

After Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 20, Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram on November 11 to share a lengthy note alongside a picture of Mahhi with her children, including Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.

He captioned the post, writing, "My Kids are watching this and asking me questions Requesting all please don’t tag me or my kids in any of this negativity…this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids 🙏"

In his statement, Jay expressed disappointment and said he would no longer let his children watch the reality show. He also decided not to share his thoughts on anyone's gameplay, but to support Mahhi whenever she needed it.

“After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I would never speak about anyone’s gameplay or give my opinion about any particular contestant, and that I would support Mahhi wherever I was needed.”

Slamming contestants such as Yung, Kanika Mann and Love Gill’s mother, Jay further said that bringing his daughter Tara into the game was inappropriate. He urged them to keep children and personal lives out of the Bigg Boss 20 drama.

He wrote, “JUST FOR A TASK — Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, and Love Gill’s mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter.”

“Tara is a 7-year-old baby. She is not a contestant on Bigg Boss. Getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsensical. Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary,” Jay added.

He concluded, “As a father, I don’t want my children growing up with the trauma of Tara’s name being used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children’s peace and innocence will always come first. Thank you. Goodbye, Bigg Boss 20.”

How did the incident between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill escalate?

The controversy began during a nomination task, when Uditi Singh revealed that Mahhi had allegedly called Love a ‘homebreaker’ during a conversation with ScoutOP after Love called Mahhi a ‘ping-pong ball’ for changing sides. The revelation left Love furious and prompted her to confront Mahhi, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Love later brought up Mahhi’s personal life and her divorce from Jay, which escalated into a heated argument.

In the recently aired episode, the situation became more sensitive during the robot task. Contestants took turns trying to provoke the person seated in the robot chair and make them show their emotions. During the task, Yung made remarks about Mahhi’s children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions. Kanika said she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, while Love Gill’s mother had also brought Tara into the discussion during Diwali week.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's divorce

Earlier this year in January, Jay and Mahhi shared an official statement about their divorce on Instagram. After months of rumours about their split, the couple announced their separation after 14 years of marriage. In the statement, they said that the decision was mutual and made after much thought and discussion. They also said they would continue to co-parent their children.