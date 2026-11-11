Indonesia's Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has reportedly submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday (Nov 11). His aide, Budi Arie, confirmed to the BBC that Gibran has handed over his resignation letter directly to the president. However, it remains unclear whether the resignation has been formally accepted, although Bloomberg has reported that Prabowo has agreed to it. This leads to a fresh political uncertainty in Indonesia amid mounting questions over Gibran's educational qualifications, following court rulings that challenged the validity of the documents he used to establish his eligibility for office. It has also intensified tensions within the political alliance that brought Prabowo to power in 2024.

Why has Gibran resigned?

Gibran's educational qualifications have been at the centre of controversy. Indonesian law requires candidates for the vice-presidency to have completed senior secondary school or an equivalent qualification. The controversy began after he claimed that he passed equivalent qualification from Singapore and Australia, and that he met the educational requirements for contesting the vice-presidential election. However, the Supreme Court found no evidence proving that Gibran had graduated from a foreign institution or held a certificate that could be recognised as equivalent to an Indonesian high-school qualification. The ruling followed an earlier decision by the Constitutional Court in October, which also found insufficient evidence to establish the validity of his educational credentials. Gibran had previously argued that his university education was proof that he had completed senior secondary school. The resignation came even as he sought an opportunity to challenge the ruling and establish the legitimacy of his qualifications just a day ago on Tuesday (Nov 11).

How did the controversy lead to impeachment pressure?

The court rulings triggered fresh political pressure on Gibran. More than 100 lawmakers backed a parliamentary initiative that could have paved the way for impeachment proceedings against the vice-president. On November 11, 120 lawmakers from all eight parliamentary factions reportedly signed a formal 'motion of opinion'. The initiative was seen as the first step towards possible impeachment proceedings, with questions being raised over whether Gibran continued to meet the constitutional eligibility requirements for office. Gibran's political journey to the vice-presidency had itself been controversial. He was 36 when he joined Prabowo's ticket in the 2024 election and became eligible to contest only after a Constitutional Court ruling created an exemption to the minimum age requirement of 40.

Why is the resignation significant for Prabowo and Jokowi?

Gibran's rise to power was closely linked to an alliance between his father, former president Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, and Prabowo, who had once been his political rival. Their partnership helped Prabowo secure the presidency in 2024. However, relations between the two political camps appear to have weakened since Prabowo took office. The new president has shown limited interest in continuing Jokowi's flagship Nusantara project, which aims to build a new capital city. Instead, his administration has focused heavily on its free school meals programme. Prabowo has also carried out several government reshuffles over the past year, moving a number of Jokowi loyalists into new positions.

The political strain intensified last week after authorities arrested presidential chief of staff Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is not related to the president, over suspicions of wiretapping him. Prabowo dismissed Listyo a day later. The former national police chief is widely considered a long-time ally of Jokowi. On Monday, three members of Prabowo's cabinet collectively resigned from the party led by Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, saying they wanted to focus on their responsibilities in the administration.

What other challenges is Prabowo facing?

Gibran's reported resignation comes at a turbulent time for Prabowo's presidency. His flagship free school meals programme is facing funding challenges, while parts of Indonesia have recently battled the country's worst wildfires in a decade. The national stock market is also facing a crisis amid allegations of widespread market manipulation. Meanwhile, students across the country staged demonstrations on Tuesday, protesting the government's handling of several issues, including corruption and the environmental crisis. Together, these developments have added to the political and economic pressure on Prabowo's administration, even as the future of the alliance with Jokowi remains uncertain.

What happens next?