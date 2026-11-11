/India wins railway propulsion order from Japan, the home of bullet trains

Japan, known for its advanced railway technology and high-speed trains, has placed its first order for electronic train propulsion systems manufactured in India. The deal marks a significant step for India's railway engineering sector and its ambition to become a major exporter of railway technology.

Propulsion systems account for nearly 40 per cent of a train's total value, making the order an important technology export. It could also boost confidence in India's domestic manufacturing capabilities and create opportunities for companies across the railway supply chain.

India has already exported railway components to countries including Germany, France, Switzerland and the United States. Manufacturing facilities in the country, including Alstom's plant in Maninja, Vadodara, have collectively exported more than 5,000 units to markets such as Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Romania and Mexico. India has also supplied coaches to Australia and Canada, while its locomotives have reached Mozambique, Senegal and Sri Lanka.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has set a bigger target for the sector, saying India aims to export complete, Made-in-India Vande Bharat trains by 2029–30. The ambition reflects the country's efforts to move beyond supplying individual components and establish itself as a manufacturer of complete trainsets.

India has stepped up the development of domestic railway technology, with the Vande Bharat emerging as a key part of its modernisation drive. The semi-high-speed train has also provided a platform for developing more advanced trainsets.

For the 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India is also working on an indigenous high-speed train. Indian Railways, in partnership with BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, is developing the trainsets, with trials planned for mid-2027.