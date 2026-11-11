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Hijack alert on Air India flight AI 772 flight to Mumbai triggers security scare at Kolkata airport

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 12:30 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 12:30 IST
Hijack alert on Air India flight AI 772 flight to Mumbai triggers security scare at Kolkata airport

File image of Air India Photograph: (Wikipedia)

Story highlights

A hijack alert on Air India flight AI 772 bound for Mumbai triggered a security scare at Kolkata airport before take-off on Wednesday morning

A hijack alert involving an Air India flight bound for Mumbai triggered a security scare at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning, prompting security personnel to rush to the spot. The pilot of flight AI 772, an Airbus A320neo, sent a hijack message to Air Traffic Control (ATC) shortly before take-off on Wednesday morning. Following the alert, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks. According to reports, a message related to a hijack was possibly found written on a mirror inside the aircraft's washroom. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the report.

This is a breaking news. More to follow

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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