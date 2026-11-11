/Hijack alert on Air India flight AI 772 flight to Mumbai triggers security scare at Kolkata airport

A hijack alert involving an Air India flight bound for Mumbai triggered a security scare at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning, prompting security personnel to rush to the spot. The pilot of flight AI 772, an Airbus A320neo, sent a hijack message to Air Traffic Control (ATC) shortly before take-off on Wednesday morning. Following the alert, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks. According to reports, a message related to a hijack was possibly found written on a mirror inside the aircraft's washroom. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the report.