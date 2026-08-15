A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck western Sumatra late on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey, marking the second major tremor to hit Indonesia within a single day. The epicentre was located near Pematangsiantar, around 126 kilometres (78 miles) southeast of Medan, the capital of North Sumatra. The earthquake struck at a depth of 183 kilometres. No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.

Meanwhile, rescue teams were searching through collapsed and damaged structures on Flores Island after a powerful earthquake struck off the island earlier Saturday, killing at least 38 people, according to disaster officials. Suharyanto, head of Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, said 13 people were injured, including two who suffered serious injuries. "Victims are trapped in several buildings," said Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses one name.

"These will be the initial targets of the disaster response teams," he told a news conference, adding that two helicopters and a plane were being prepared to support rescue and relief operations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also offered assistance through the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation satellite programme.

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"Europe stands ready to deploy Copernicus, our eyes in the sky, to support search and rescue efforts. Indonesia, we stand with you," she wrote on X.

7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Flores

The earlier earthquake, which struck off Flores in eastern Indonesia, was reported at magnitude 7.7 and caused damage to dozens of homes and other buildings across the popular tourist island.Suharyanto said approximately 2,000 people had evacuated their homes following the earthquake. In Nagekeo, an area close to the epicentre, residents rushed to higher ground after witnesses reported that the sea had retreated early Saturday, a phenomenon that can be a warning sign of a possible tsunami.