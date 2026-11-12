/At least two killed, 17 injured after building collapses in New York’s Brooklyn

At least two people were killed and 17 others injured, including seven children, after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday (Nov 12). Four of the injured were in critical condition, authorities said, as firefighters continued searching the wreckage for possible survivors.

The building came crashing down into an excavation site next door in the Flatbush neighbourhood, leaving parts of its interior exposed. Photographs from the scene showed a bedroom and wardrobe amid the debris.

Over 250 emergency personnel join rescue operation

More than 250 firefighters and paramedics were deployed after emergency services received reports of the collapse. Rescue teams used drones, search dogs and chainsaws to navigate the wreckage and look for people trapped underneath.

The operation continued for several hours, with officials warning that the search could take time.

“We do not know how many people are still in the collapse zone, and this will be a prolonged operation,” FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters late Wednesday.

She confirmed that two people had died but did not disclose their ages.

Witnesses described hearing a loud noise before the building came down. Anthony, who spoke to PIX11 News, said he heard people screaming and a noise resembling a “bomb”.

Another witness, Melissa Orna, told The New York Times, “The whole building started shaking, and then it just fell.”

Excavation work underway at neighbouring site

Ahmed Tigani, commissioner of the city’s Department of Buildings, said construction workers were carrying out excavation work when the collapse occurred.

Developers had received approval for a three-storey building at the site and were seeking permission to construct a nine-storey structure, he added.

The department said inspectors were “assisting with recovery operations and conducting structural stability inspections of nearby buildings.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised emergency responders but urged New Yorkers to remember those who died.