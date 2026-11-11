NVIDIA spy saga: What did Trump know, and when? The Verdict

The scandal engulfing NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang has taken a politically explosive turn. What began as allegations of a relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative has become a test of President Donald Trump's judgment, credibility and commitment to American national security.

New revelations suggest Trump was warned about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by American intelligence officials of working for Beijing, months before the controversy became public.

According to reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally briefed Trump aboard Air Force One in May, shortly before the NVIDIA chief joined the president's delegation to China.

The warning reportedly followed an earlier intelligence briefing. Yet Trump subsequently claimed he had not known about the allegations at the time of the trip. That contradiction demands an explanation.

Was the president unaware of the intelligence? Did he forget? Or did he simply consider the warnings insufficient to change his plans? The controversy has deepened further following confirmation by Taiwanese authorities that Alice Huang entered Taiwan using a Hong Kong passport.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA's board has launched an independent investigation, and the FBI is examining whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang has acknowledged a romantic relationship but maintains he did not know the woman was allegedly involved in espionage. Beijing denies the accusations, while NVIDIA says it has no reason to believe national security secrets were compromised.

Those distinctions matter. Allegations are not proof of wrongdoing. But so does accountability. NVIDIA is no ordinary technology company. Its advanced semiconductors are central to America's competition with China for artificial intelligence supremacy.

The possibility that its chief executive became entangled in an alleged intelligence operation should have triggered the highest level of scrutiny. Instead, Trump has publicly defended Huang, saying he believes his explanation.