/Andhra hosts CII Partnership Summit in Vizag; 58 nations to be represented

The scenic coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is all set to host the 31st CII Partnership Summit, themed “Navigating New World Order”. To be held on Thursday(12th Nov) and Friday(13th Nov), the investment summit is set to provide a new direction to industrial development in Andhra Pradesh in the context of the changing global economic landscape. Beyond attracting investments, the summit will facilitate extensive deliberations on a wide range of subjects, from trade to quantum technology, with a focus on translating the outcomes into actionable initiatives.

According to the organizers, Andhra Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers and representatives of leading international industrial and business corporations will participate in the summit. Government and industry representatives from nearly 58 countries have already registered to participate in the two-day summit.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that the summit is aimed at connecting the state's industries with global markets. Discussions and agreements at the summit will aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a key destination for global investments, international trade and technology partnerships. The deliberations will focus on trade, technology, mutual trust and visionary ideas from experts, keeping in view the changing global economic order.



The summit has been organised annually since 1995 as a major platform for India's economic partnerships with countries across the world. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising the event in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is hosting the investment summit.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will chair the summit, while Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will serve as its co-chair. Representatives from 58 countries,16 foreign ministers and 40 international-level delegates are expected to participate. Government representatives from Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, the Slovak Republic, Mauritius, Mozambique, Egypt, Algeria, Tanzania, Guatemala and several other countries will attend. Ambassadors from various countries, industrial leaders, technology experts and representatives of organisations such as the World Food Programme, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are to participate.

More than 400 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings will be organised as part of the summit. Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings will also be held to facilitate consultations between industries and governments. As part of the investment summit, preliminary meetings between industrial representatives will be held on Wednesday, (11th Nov), followed by a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The main summit will be held on November 12 and 13 at the Engineering College Grounds of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. The AP Women and Growth Summit 2026 will also be organised concurrently.