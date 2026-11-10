/‘Jan 6 Capitol attack will follow Trump to his grave,’ says Joe Biden in his memoir

US President Donald Trump’s predecessor in the White House, Joe Biden, has said that the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will follow the former to his grave. In his upcoming memoir, the first excerpt of which was published on Monday by The Atlantic, Biden also accuses Trump of undermining American democracy and damaging democratic institutions. The book, ‘Promise Me, America’, is scheduled for release on November 17.

Biden accused Trump of leading an insurrection with the goal to “remain in power" after the American people had voted him out of office.

Referring to the attack by Trump’s supporters as Congress met to certify Biden’s 2020 election victory, Biden writes, “Donald Trump led an insurrection.”

“What Trump did on January 6, 2021, should never be forgotten. It should follow him to his grave,” says Biden. He added that the protesters had come armed to stop the certification of a legitimate election.

Biden also accused Trump of undermining his administration’s achievements, particularly policies aimed at tackling climate change, and criticised his Department of Government Efficiency.

“All presidents must confront a feeling that their legacy is vulnerable to the pendulum of politics and the whims of their successors. In my case, that feeling was magnified by the dismissive and destructive nature of Donald Trump, who seemed unable to tolerate the idea that someone else’s accomplishments might be worth building on rather than tearing down,” Biden says.

Biden defends his presidency, dwells on his age and fitness

Biden also defends his presidency, which was marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, economic concerns, as well as questions about his age and fitness.

Biden unwillingly abandoned his re-election bid after a poor debate performance against Trump in June 2024. Subsequently, his vice-president, Kamala Harris, lost to Trump.

In a social media post on Sunday, Biden said the book would explain the challenges he faced and the decisions he made as president. Biden, who announced his prostate cancer diagnosis months after leaving office, said his health would limit his promotional activities.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” Biden said, adding that his doctors remain encouraged by his response to treatment.

‘If it weren’t for politics, I believe we’d be good friends’

Biden also recounted his customary Oval Office meeting with Trump days after the 2024 election, when the latter reportedly told him, “You know, Joe, if it weren’t for politics, I believe we’d be good friends.”

Biden said he briefed Trump on the Russia-Ukraine war, Nato, Israel and Gaza, and US-China relations, but felt Trump was more interested in the personalities of world leaders than international affairs.

The meeting left Biden worried that Trump would dismantle his administration's achievements. He said Trump's early executive orders after returning to office confirmed those concerns.

The memoir also reveals the “deeply agonising calculation” behind his decision in the summer of 2024 to step aside from the presidential race and to put his party and the nation before his personal ambitions.