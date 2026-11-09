/IND vs NZ: New Zealand make several changes to squad for remaining ODIs

New Zealand have made several changes to their squad for the third and fourth ODIs against India after losing the first two matches of the ongoing five-match series at home.

The third ODI will be played on Tuesday (Nov 10) at Seddon Park in Hamilton, while the fourth match is scheduled for Friday (Nov 13) at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. According to a statement released by New Zealand Cricket on Monday, fast bowler Kristian Clarke has been added to the squad as cover for Blair Tickner.

Tickner suffered a concussion during the second ODI after being hit by the ball while batting in the 41st over. Although he has been cleared of concussion, but still he must complete the ICC’s mandatory seven-day stand-down period before returning to international cricket.

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson has also been ruled out of the final two matches in Mount Maunganui as he continues to recover from a minor tear in his right calf, which he picked up during the T20I series.

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Matt Henry, who was cleared of concussion after colliding with opener Devon Conway ahead of the series opener, is expected to return for the fourth ODI.

Henry and Kyle Jamieson were initially scheduled to leave the squad after the third match to prepare for the two-Test series. However, both will now remain with the team for the fourth ODI.

Meanwhile, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith will leave for Wellington on Wednesday (Nov 11) to begin preparations for the Test series, which starts on Nov 19 at Basin Reserve.

New Zealand’s squad for 3rd ODI vs India

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith and Will Young

New Zealand’s squad for 4th ODI vs India