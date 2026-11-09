/Premier League: Manchester United pull off late comeback to hold Aston Villa to 4-4 draw

Manchester United produced a stunning late comeback to hold a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in a thrilling Premier League clash. Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee found the net in second-half stoppage time as United recovered from a two-goal deficit to claim a point.

United, who dropped into the relegation zone after Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester City 3-1 on Saturday, made a terrible start to the match.

Alysson gave Villa the lead just 59 seconds after kick-off, while Nicolas Jackson made it 2-0 four minutes later by scoring from a rebound after goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold Alysson’s shot.

However, United responded before half-time, as Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 16th minute after Boubacar Kamara brought down Matheus Cunha. Youri Tielemans then levelled the score in the 44th minute, finishing with his left foot following a pass from Noussair Mazraoui.

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Villa regained the lead three minutes into the second half when John McGinn scored from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded after Diogo Dalot fouled Alysson.

Five minutes later, Leon Goretzka extended Villa’s advantage to 4-2, scoring into an open goal after Leny Yoro’s header from McGinn’s free-kick hit the crossbar.

United kept searching for another goal, with substitute Mason Mount hitting the crossbar during their attempts to get back into the game.

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The hosts finally reduced the deficit in the second minute of stoppage time when Joshua Zirkzee converted Patrick Dorgu’s cross to make it 4-3.

Dorgu then stepped up for United, scoring with a close-range header in a crowded six-yard box to complete the comeback and earn his team a point.

Despite their late fightback, United will enter the international break in 18th place, still inside the relegation zone and just one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are 10th in the Premier League table.