Dramatic videos from a massive fire on Friday (Nov 06) at a car showroom near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi have drawn attention to the desperate attempts by people trapped inside the building to escape. One clip appears to show a woman falling on a ladder before dropping almost a floor's height to the ground. Another shows a man carrying a woman piggyback across a makeshift ladder bridge between two buildings as thick smoke rises around them.

The footage from the November 6 blaze in the Saidulajab area has prompted questions about the fire safety arrangements in India's national capital, particularly in commercial buildings where people may struggle to find safe exit routes during an emergency.

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Woman falls while attempting to escape

One of the widely circulated clips captures a tense moment as people try to cross between adjoining buildings using a ladder. In the footage, a woman appears to lose her balance while attempting to descend. She first falls onto the ladder and then drops almost a floor down towards the ground.

The video captures the danger faced by people trying to get out of the smoke-filled building, with the escape route appearing narrow and difficult to navigate. It is not known whether the woman sustained injuries in the fall.

Man piggybacks woman amid massive smoke, fire

Another video shows a man carrying a woman on his back as he makes his way across a makeshift ladder bridge connecting two rooftops. Other people can be seen helping residents cross the gap, holding the ladder steady and guiding them towards safety.

The scenes have drawn attention to the role played by local residents and bystanders in helping those trapped escape the fire.

What happened at the Saket car showroom?

The fire broke out at a Kia showroom near Saket Metro Station at around 3:45 pm on Friday. Delhi Police said the premises fall under the jurisdiction of Mehrauli police station.

Around 12 to 15 people were rescued from the top of the building, while four others were brought out from the rear of the showroom. Five fire tenders and six ambulances, along with police personnel, were deployed.

Two women suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital. Their condition was reported to be stable. No casualties were reported, while six vehicles were said to have been affected by the fire.

The blaze was brought under control, though its cause remains under investigation.

Videos raise questions about Delhi's fire safety preparedness

The rescue footage has triggered wider questions about fire safety in Delhi, including whether buildings have adequate emergency exits and whether people can evacuate safely when stairways and conventional routes become inaccessible.

The sight of residents relying on ladders and improvised crossings to escape has added to concerns about emergency preparedness in the capital.