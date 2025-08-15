In a resolute defence of the US military action in West Asia amid strong criticism at home following the Republican rout in the midterm elections, President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran had become necessary as Iran has been waging war in America since 1979, referring to the 66 US hostages held captive that year.

Even as several Republican leaders and members blame the ongoing Iran war for the crushing defeat in midterms, Trump said during his remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day that America did not start a war with Iran.

“America did not start a war with Iran,” Trump said at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

“Iran has been waging war on America since 1979. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.”

“Under this administration, and it was about time, somebody fought back,” he continued. “All of us fought back. We fought back. And we seriously fought back. And we won. Just a question of when we want to end it. We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93% victory. It’s going to be total. It’ll take them 25 years to rebuild back what we have destroyed, and hopefully we won’t have to destroy any more of that country,” Trump said.

The president also reminded Americans that the Korean War lasted much longer and cost more lives, as did the Vietnam War and the Iraq War, and added that the Iran conflict will be over soon.

Trump also thanked all service members who have played a role in the Iran War so far.

“This Veterans Day, I also want to say a very special thanks to every service member currently working to ensure that the world’s number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will NEVER have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

“This is really an amazing time in our country’s history,” Trump added. “We’re doing things that nobody ever thought possible. And yes, we have some minor setbacks. We’ll handle them very nicely.”

The president also recognised Marine veteran Dale Garner, who was injured when Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists attacked the Marine barracks in Beirut on October 23, 1983. Garner was the sole survivor of the men around him. “We will NEVER FORGET the 241 American service members killed that day,” Trump said.

‘He loves you, and he protects you,’ Trump praises Hegseth

Trump also praised Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying he has done a ‘fantastic job’.

As Trump thanked Hegseth a day after the impeachment effort against the latter was nixed, there was applause from the crowd in attendance.

“I had a feeling that was going to happen,” the president said, a day after House Republicans effectively killed an effort to impeach the defence secretary. “He’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said of his defence secretary. “He loves you, and he protects you – he’s all about you.”

Hegseth attended the Veterans Day ceremony with Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior administration officials, when the president gave him a shoutout at the start of the speech.

Trump was delivering remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery at a commemoration for Veterans Day.

Trump also said the US had “won” the war with Iran but added that he wanted to ensure the US had a complete victory.

“It’s just a question of when we want to end it in order to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93% victory,” Trump said. “It’s got to be total.”