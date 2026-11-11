/Russia’s ambassador to US, Alexander Darchiev, dies suddenly at 66; cause undisclosed

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, died on Wednesday (November 11) at the age of 66, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Darchiev had led the Russian Embassy in Washington since March 2025. Meanwhile, the cause of his death was not immediately revealed, with the Foreign Ministry's announcement stating that Darchiev "passed away suddenly."

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that “an outstanding diplomat, experienced leader, kind colleague and mentor has passed away,” describing the late ambassador as a “ professional of the highest order and a brilliant expert on American affairs.”

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Darchiev took over as Russia’s ambassador to the United States in early 2025, succeeding Anatoly Antonov. His diplomatic career includes an earlier posting at the Russian Embassy in Washington in the late 2000s, followed by roles within the Foreign Ministry. He went on to serve six years as ambassador to Canada and spent the last four years leading the ministry’s North American Department.

According to Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat in Geneva who resigned publicly over the Ukraine invasion, Darchiev is considered a protégé of Yury Ushakov, a close aide to Putin, as he told The Moscow Times last year.