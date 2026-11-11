/Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy named in New Zealand squad for India Tests

New Zealand named batting stars Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway in the squad for the two-match Test series against India starting November 19 in Wellington. Seamer Jacob Duffy also returns to the 14-man squad, boosting New Zealand’s pace attack, consisting of Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner.



Ravindra returns to competitive cricket for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury during a commercial shoot in September. That blow kept him out of the white-ball series against India, which concludes with the remaining two ODIs at Bay Oval on Friday (Nov 13) and Sunday (Nov 15).

Also read| Injury blow to England as Jacob Bethell ruled out of Australia ODIs and T20Is with knee setback



Besides Ravindra, opening batter Conway, who suffered an untimely concussion during a pre-ODI-series training session in Auckland, and keeper-batter Tom Blundell, who continues to recover from a quadriceps injury, "are working through their respective injuries and aiming to be available for the first Test," an NZC statement said. Should Blundell regain full fitness in time for the two Tests, he will complete the milestone of 50 Test appearances.



Veteran Tom Latham will lead the Test squad, with most of those who featured in New Zealand’s last Test series against England retaining their places. Conspicuous omissions include the retired Kane Williamson and injured pacers William O’Rourke, Ben Sears, and Zak Foulkes.

New Zealand squad for Test series vs India

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young



Meanwhile, this two-match Test series is crucial for both teams' chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final in June 2027. While New Zealand currently leads the standings, followed by South Africa and Australia, Team India sits in fourth. For Shubman Gill’s Indian side to qualify for their third WTC Final in four editions, they must win most of their remaining seven matches, including two against New Zealand and five at home against Australia.

