/Injury blow to England as Jacob Bethell ruled out of Australia ODIs and T20Is with knee setback

In a massive blow to England, their emerging all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia starting Friday (Nov 13) in Perth. Bethell suffered a setback in his recovery from the knee injury, with the setback casting doubt on his availability for England’s marquee tour of South Africa.



The left-handed all-rounder has not played any competitive cricket since the home ODI series against India in mid-July, and even missed England’s 50-over warm-up game against Western Australia over the weekend. Bethell had initially hoped to regain full fitness in time for England's home Test series against Pakistan but was subsequently diagnosed with a chondral defect (cartilage damage) in his right knee that prompted surgery.



"Initially I thought it was going to be three or four weeks: have a bit of time off my feet and then get back into it," Bethell said in a chat with The Mail on Sunday.

The injury has kept him away from any action for close to five months now, with him missing the home Test series against Pakistan, ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka, the away ODI tri-series in Pakistan and now the crucial white-ball series against Australia, which starts with the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth.



"Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia following a scan on his right knee," an England spokesperson said on Wednesday (Nov 11). "Bethell suffered a setback in his return from the injury during a training session in Perth earlier this week. With a busy winter ahead, it was decided that he will return to the UK on Saturday before seeing a specialist."



In his last series before suffering an injury, Bethell opened against India in the ODIs, earning the Player of the Match award at Lord’s for his valiant 91 with the bat and 1/49 in 10 overs in the second innings. His absence at the top for England in white-ball cricket prompted Tom Banton’s inclusion, and he has impressed since opening alongside Ben Duckett. Since his promotion, Banton has scored 394 runs at 56.38, including a hundred and two fifties, and will retain his place against Australia in the ODI series.



"It's disappointing for him," Joe Root, who will play his 200th ODI on Friday, said in a chat with the BBC. "I know how hard he works, and I know everything he's done to get himself right; and hopefully it's not too serious, and he's not out for too long."