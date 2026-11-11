/Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece; Rajinikanth and MK Stalin attend | See pics

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are officially husband and wife. The couple exchanged wedding vows in Greece on Wednesday, November 11, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. Anirudh announced the wedding on Instagram by sharing the first official photograph with his bride.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran married

The picture features the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand, smiling as flower petals are showered on them. Both opted for traditional outfits in complementary pastel shades. The ceremony was adorned with elaborate floral arrangements.

Announcing their wedding, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11." The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities.

The engagement ceremony was reportedly on November 10, followed by the wedding the next day.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding outfits

For the ceremony, Anirudh chose an ivory ensemble featuring a kurta, veshti and a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery. Kavya, meanwhile, wore a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embellishments and sequin work. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a heavily embellished choker and matching earrings.

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin attend Anirudh-Kavya's wedding

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle, attended the celebrations along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and other family members. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin were also present at the wedding.

Producer AV Suresh offered another glimpse of the gathering through a photograph shared on Instagram. The picture featured Dayanidhi Maran and his daughter along with Rajinikanth, Latha Rajinikanth and MK Stalin at the venue.

Sun Pictures also congratulated the newlyweds through a post on X. "Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding!," the production house wrote.

Anirudh-Kavya wedding reception in Chennai

The couple is also planning to host a wedding reception on November 21. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the date in October after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence and extended an invitation.

The official post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

It further added, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."