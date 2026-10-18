/Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: PM Modi, CM Vijay receive invites for a star-studded Chennai reception

Hours after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed the wedding reception details of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran, Sun TV shared pictures of the couple’s parents presenting invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday.

PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay receive Kavya and Anirudh’s reception invitation

On October 17, Sun News shared pictures of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander’s parents presenting the reception invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Kavya’s father, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, personally extended the invitations ahead of the reception scheduled for November 21 in Chennai. The couple’s parents presented the invitations to the prominent figures along with wedding gift boxes and bouquets.

While neither Kavya nor Anirudh was featured in the image, the post read, “Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented the wedding reception invitation for Kavya Kalanithi and Anirudh Ravichander. Kavya’s parents, Lakshmi and Ravichander, were present with Anirudh Ravichander.”

A few minutes later, the network took to X again to share a picture from the meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The image shows Anirudh Ravichander with Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kaveri Maran.

Sharing the pictures, the post read, “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was met, and the wedding reception invitation for Kavya Kalanithi Maran and Anirudh Ravichander was presented by Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran. Kavya Kalanithi and Anirudh Ravichander were present.”

Telangana CM confirms wedding

On Saturday, Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and extended an invitation to the celebration. Confirming the couple’s wedding plans, the Chief Minister’s office shared pictures and videos of the meeting on social media.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the couple is expected to exchange vows in Greece on November 11, followed by a reception in Chennai. However, the wedding venue and other details have not been officially announced. Several personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics and business are reportedly expected to attend the celebrations.

In June 2026, Anirudh’s uncle spoke about the reported wedding during an interview with KPTV, saying, “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married.”

In 2025, Anirudh and Kavya were first linked after an online discussion suggested that they were dating. At the time, Ravichander dismissed the rumours in a social media post that read, “Marriage ah? Lol… chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours.”

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is a 34-year-old businesswoman and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran. She serves as the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group.

Kavya has completed her studies at Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom. She joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019.

According to several reports, Maran’s personal net worth is approximately Rs 409 crore, while the valuation of Sunrisers Hyderabad has been estimated at between Rs 17,500 crore and Rs 18,000 crore.

About Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh is a prominent music composer who works in Indian cinema. He recently worked on Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures. The composer will also contribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King.