/Who is Kavya Maran? Meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO set to marry Anirudh Ravichander

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran, are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The rumoured couple is preparing to tie the knot next month, and the wedding buzz gained momentum after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, invited political leaders to the couple's upcoming wedding reception in Chennai.

As per reports, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to get married in Greece on November 11, 2026. Their wedding reception is scheduled to take place on November 21 at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has personally confirmed the reported wedding plans.

Who is Kavya Maran?

The 34-year-old businesswoman is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Kavya is known for her presence in India's media and sports industries, as she serves as the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group.

She has often gained attention for her appearances at IPL matches and player auctions.

Kavya has completed her studies at Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom. She joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019.

According to reports, Kavya's personal net worth stands at around Rs 409 crore, and the valuation of Sunrisers Hyderabad has been estimated at Rs 17,500 crore to Rs 18,400 crore.



The news of the wedding was revealed by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who shared photographs of his meeting with Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

"Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran," he wrote in his post.

Sun TV's news network has also shared photographs related to the wedding reception invitations extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Anirudh, meanwhile, is a prominent music composer working in Indian cinema. He last worked in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures. The singer will also contribute to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.