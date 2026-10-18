/Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan to reunite for a 1970s comedy? Here's what we know

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are all set to reunite after Bhooth Bangla to explore another comedy together. This time, the iconic director-actor duo will take the viewers to the 1970s. The upcoming project is expected to feature Akshay in an unusual role as a tiger hunter.

Akshay and Priyadarshan's new project

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the project backed by producer Ramesh Taurani is scheduled to begin filming in the last week of November 2026. The production is reportedly expected to continue for around three months.

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"The film goes on the floors in the last week of November," a source told HT.

The team is reportedly planning to shoot at wildlife locations in Rajasthan and on a specially created set in Mumbai. Bhopal is also among the locations being considered for the film.

Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav join the cast

According to reports, the upcoming comedy is expected to feature Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav in key roles alongside Akshay.

Priyadarshan and Rohan Shankar have written the film. The duo previously collaborated on Bhooth Bangla, another project featuring Akshay. However, the makers have not yet disclosed the title or further details about the film.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's projects

The duo has worked together in several films including Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010).

Their recent collaborations also include Haiwaan alongside Bhooth Bangla. Haiwaan is a psychological thriller starring Saif Ali Khan alongside Akshay.

About Bhooth Bangla

Their latest comedy Bhooth Bangla featured Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. It also marked the long-awaited reunion of Akshay and the director after 16 years. Their last collaboration was Khatta Meetha, which came out in 2010.

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