/Hera Pheri 3 update: Priyadarshan talks about complications, says, 'I don't think it will ever get made'

Hera Pheri is one of the most loved franchises in Indian cinema. While the first two parts were highly loved and continue to be cherished by fans, the fate of the third film continues to hang in limbo as the fight over copyright has reached the courts, and no one knows how long it will be extended.

While fans still have hopes, its director Priyadarshan has completely ruled out the possibility of a third part. Not only the third part, but the director has also reacted to bringing Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty back together. Another film that Priyadarshan will not be part of is Bhagam Bhaag 2.

Priyadarshan gives update on Hera Pheri 3 and Bhagam Bhag 2

In June, Priyadarshan announced that he's no longer part of Hera Pheri 3. Now, he has given an update on the second part of Bhagam Bhag, saying that he doen't like to touch a previous iconic project. Until and unless, he has something better to tell.

“That is why I never do sequels because the reason that you are doing part 2, it should be better than the part one, like with the Terminator franchise where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn’t do it. People always make a sequel when the first one really works, so if you don’t better it, there is no value for the franchise,” the director told HT.

Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag is one of the masterpieces that director Priyadarshan has created. Starring Akshay, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, and Jackie Shroff among others, the comedy-caper takes the audience on a hilarious ride.

Speaking on the second part of Bhagam Bhag, the filmmaker adds, “What happens with sequels is that they are selling the value of the first film. They are not making a film, they are making a project, and I am not interested in projects. Even with Bhagam Bhaag, Akshay asked me ‘are you interested in directing?’ I said no. The question is that when you make a film and people appreciate it, why do you want to go and spoil that appreciation by doing a part 2. That's why I refuse directing sequels. Let other people make sequels of my films, I am fine with that.”

The Haiwaan director is not part of Hera Pheri 3. Speaking on the third part of the franchise, the director said,''That has a lot of other complications, too many complications. I’d need chapters and chapters to talk about it,” he responds.

When asked about the third part of the franchise, the director said, “I don't think it will ever get made”.

Hera Pheri 3 controversy: What is it about?

Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, the film has been in the headlines for over three years now. It first became part of a controversy over Paresh Rawal's exit and subsequent return.

Later, the film found itself in court after production house Seven Arts International approached the Madras High Court over the rights to Hera Pheri, a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking.