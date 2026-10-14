/Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew trailer out! Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig lead Greta Gerwig’s fantasy adventure

Greta Gerwig has unveiled the first trailer for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, giving viewers a glimpse into C. S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy universe. This time, the story goes back to where the magical kingdom began, and the new adaptation features a star-studded cast.

Set to Led Zeppelin’s iconic song Stairway to Heaven, the trailer introduces audiences to a mysterious realm of portals, mythical creatures and extraordinary adventures. Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew marks Gerwig’s first directorial project since Barbie, which released in 2023.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew trailer

The 2-minute-and-40-second trailer introduces Digory Kirke, played by David McKenna, and Polly Plummer, played by Beatrice Campbell. The two children find themselves drawn into an extraordinary adventure after encountering Digory’s uncle, Andrew Ketterley, played by Daniel Craig.

Andrew’s magical rings allow them to travel between different dimensions, and the trailer also offers glimpses of fantastical landscapes and creatures, including Fledge, a talking horse capable of flight.

The trailer was posted with a caption that read, "A Universe Begins. See how Narnia was created in NARNIA: THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW, a film by Greta Gerwig, only in theaters February 12."

It also introduces Emma Mackey as Jadis, the future White Witch and the last Queen of Charn. Another significant moment in the trailer is the first look at Aslan, the majestic lion voiced by Hollywood star Meryl Streep, who sings Narnia into existence.

Streep’s casting as the voice of Aslan is one of the biggest talking points in the trailer as the actor takes over the role previously voiced by Liam Neeson in the earlier film adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia.

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Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew release date

Based on Lewis’ 1955 novel, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew revolves around two children who discover a mysterious realm connecting different worlds. Their journey ultimately leads them to witness the birth of Narnia.

Alongside McKenna, Campbell, Craig, Mackey and Streep, the film also sees Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough and Susan Wokoma in key roles.