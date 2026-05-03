/Greta Gerwig’s Narnia adaptation set for 2027 theatrical release; Here's what we know

The fantasy films showcased by Hollywood are definitely loved by many. One of them is The Chronicles of Narnia series, which was released a decade before. Based on C.S. Lewis's fantasy world, immersive storytelling and magical nostalgia, the film will be back with a new adaptation from filmmaker Greta Gerwig, best known for her work in Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. Let's delve in to know more details about the film.

Details about Greta Gerwig's Narnia

As per the announcement of Netflix, Greta Gerwig will be helming the film Narnia titled Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, which is scheduled to release in IMAX in theatres on February 12, 2027, and on the streaming platform on April 2, 2027. The report suggests that the previews in IMAX will begin on February 10, 2027.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Written for the screen and directed by Greta Gerwig, the origin story of Narnia is the first ever adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Magician's Nephew. The cast of the film are David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, among others.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is produced by Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith, and Gerwig and executive produced by Patricia Whitcher and Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams for the C. S. Lewis Estate. The film is co-produced by Christine Crais.

All about Narnia: The Magician's Nephew

For the unversed, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is based on the 1955 novel of the same name in the children's book series The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. It will be the fourth film adaptation based on The Chronicles of Narnia series of novels, following a trilogy of films released: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

As per the book, The Magician's Nephew, it is a prequel to the series. The middle third of the novel features the creation of the Narnia world by Aslan the lion, centred on a section of a lamppost brought by accidental observers from London in 1900.