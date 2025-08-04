LOGIN
Greta Gerwig Birthday special: Mistress America to Barbie, 5 films showcasing her versatility as a filmmaker

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 24:28 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 24:28 IST

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at a few of her works in direction, which have demonstrated versatility and skill in crafting compelling stories.

Greta Gerwig's best works as filmmaker
(Photograph: X)

Greta Gerwig's best works as filmmaker

American filmmaker Greta Gerwig is one of the highly acclaimed celebrities in the Hollywood industry. She is known for her unique blend of humour, honesty, and showcasing female narratives in a new, thought-provoking light. Here are some of her best directorial works in the showbiz industry.

Nights and Weekends
(Photograph: X)

Nights and Weekends

It tells the story of a man and woman dealing with the tension that develops between them during their long-distance relationship. It stars Joe Swanberg, Alison Bagnall, Jay Duplass, Lynn Shelton, and Kent Osborne.

Lady Bird
(Photograph: X)

Lady Bird

It revolves around an individual named Lady Bird, who must strive to navigate through the ups and downs in her relationships while trying to get into a prestigious college and become popular. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Lucas Hedges, Timothee Chalamet, and Laurie Metcalf, among others.

Little Women
(Photograph: X)

Little Women

It tells the story of the March sisters who enter the threshold of womanhood, and they go through many ups and downs in life, and endeavour to make important decisions that can affect their future. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, and Emma Watson, among others.

Barbie
(Photograph: X)

Barbie

It tells the story of Barbie and Ken, who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. It stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon, among others.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew
(Photograph: X)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew

Based on the popular 1955 novel The Magician's Nephew, the sixth and first chronological novel in the children's book series The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. As per reports, the upcoming film will feature Emma Mackey as the White Witch, while others included in this film are Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, and Carey Mulligan, among others. Apart from direction, the film is also written by Greta Gerwig.

