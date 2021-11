7 movie adaptations of books that failed on first attempt

Not every movie adaptation of book has been successful, with ardent book readers agreeing that most often than not, filmmakers don't do enough justice to the story and the author's vision while reimagining it for the big screen. Here are some examples when filmmakers tried and did not hit the jackpot the first time while adapting a book into a movie until it was tried again by someone else.

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary:

Horror-thriller writer Stephen King's works are possibly one of the most read and loved by generations of readers and frankly no movie adaptation of its book Pet Sematary does justice to the vision of the author.

However, critics agree that the first attempt in 1989 had co compelling characters, was barely scary and focused a lot on gore unlike the book. The 2019 movie is also controversial for many reasons but due to its scary tone and more compelling story, its closer to the book.

(Photograph:Twitter)