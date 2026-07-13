/Bangkok pub fire horror: What we know about Thailand's deadly nightclub blaze that killed 27 people

A devastating fire tore through a packed Bangkok pub, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens. Here's everything we know about the tragedy, the rescue efforts and the investigation
Late on Sunday night, what started as a lively evening at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district turned into one of Thailand's deadliest nightclub disasters in recent years. Around midnight, flames rapidly engulfed the venue, leaving terrified patrons scrambling for exits as thick black smoke filled the building. Videos from the scene showed panic, confusion and desperate attempts to escape. By the time firefighters managed to control the blaze, dozens had already lost their lives. The incident has sent shockwaves across Thailand, with authorities launching a massive investigation into what caused the devastating fire.
Thai authorities confirmed that at least 27 people were killed in the blaze, while more than 60 others suffered injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Emergency responders worked through the night searching the charred remains of the pub, while forensic teams began identifying victims. Officials fear several of the injured remain in critical condition. The tragedy has become one of Bangkok's worst fire disasters in years, prompting condolences from across the country. Families gathered outside hospitals and the accident site anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones as rescue operations continued into the morning.
Survivors and performers inside the venue recounted terrifying moments before the inferno. A musician performing on stage reportedly noticed smoke emerging near an electrical circuit breaker moments before the lights suddenly went out. Seconds later, a loud explosion was heard, followed by rapidly spreading flames and suffocating smoke. Many people reportedly collapsed while trying to reach the exits due to poor visibility and lack of breathable air. Several survivors said panic spread instantly, with people unable to locate escape routes as the fire consumed the nightclub within minutes, leaving many trapped inside.
Investigators believe the heavy loss of life was worsened by the building's layout and the apparent absence of adequate emergency exits. According to Thai officials, many patrons instinctively ran towards the rear washrooms while trying to escape the smoke, only to find themselves trapped. Rescue workers later recovered numerous victims from that section of the building. Authorities are now examining whether the venue complied with Thailand's fire safety regulations, including emergency exit requirements, occupancy limits and electrical safety measures. These findings are expected to play a crucial role in determining accountability.
Firefighters battled the flames for nearly half an hour before bringing the blaze under control. Once the fire was extinguished, emergency personnel entered the heavily damaged structure to search for survivors and recover victims. Police, forensic experts and disaster response officials have cordoned off the site as investigators examine electrical systems, witness accounts and CCTV footage to establish the exact cause of the fire. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene soon after the tragedy, promising a thorough investigation and urging authorities to determine whether negligence contributed to the disaster.
The Bangkok pub tragedy has once again highlighted longstanding concerns about fire safety in entertainment venues across Thailand. The country has witnessed several deadly nightclub fires over the past two decades, including the 2009 Santika Club fire that killed 66 people and a 2022 music pub blaze that claimed 14 lives. Each disaster has reignited debates over building codes, emergency exits and enforcement of safety regulations. As investigators work to uncover what triggered the latest blaze, many hope this tragedy leads to stronger oversight to prevent another catastrophic loss of life.