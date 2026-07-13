/Bangkok pub fire horror: What we know about Thailand's deadly nightclub blaze that killed 27 people

Thai authorities confirmed that at least 27 people were killed in the blaze, while more than 60 others suffered injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Emergency responders worked through the night searching the charred remains of the pub, while forensic teams began identifying victims. Officials fear several of the injured remain in critical condition. The tragedy has become one of Bangkok's worst fire disasters in years, prompting condolences from across the country. Families gathered outside hospitals and the accident site anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones as rescue operations continued into the morning.