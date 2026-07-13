/Built for World War III? Here's how the US Air Force is upgrading the B-52 bomber for future wars

The US Air Force is upgrading its Cold War-era B-52 bomber into the B-52J variant. This USD 48.6 billion overhaul adds Rolls-Royce F130 engines, a digital cockpit, and an AESA radar, ensuring the heavy aircraft flies into the 2060s.
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress was originally designed in the 1950s to deliver nuclear weapons during a potential World War III. Despite its vintage airframe, the US Air Force is radically upgrading this legendary bomber to dominate the skies into the 2060s.
The aircraft is undergoing a massive top-to-bottom revamp that is so extensive, the military has officially redesignated the fleet as the B-52J. This comprehensive overhaul strips out archaic Cold War technology to integrate cutting-edge 21st-century combat systems.
At the core of this transformation is the Commercial Engine Replacement Program, designed to swap out the bomber's original 1960s powerplants. The Air Force is safely installing eight modern Rolls-Royce F130 turbofans to dramatically improve the aircraft's raw performance.
These advanced commercial-grade engines will boost the heavy bomber's fuel efficiency by an impressive 30 per cent. This massive engineering upgrade drastically extends the B-52's unrefuelled combat range, severely reducing its reliance on vulnerable mid-air refuelling tankers.
The B-52J entirely discards its analogue dials for a state-of-the-art digital glass cockpit and advanced tactical data links. The bomber is also receiving the powerful AN/APQ-188 AESA radar, granting the vintage airframe fighter-grade targeting and situational awareness.
Rebuilding the entire active fleet of 76 aircraft is an astronomically complex and expensive engineering feat. According to Pentagon estimates, the combined dozen modernisation programmes required to create the B-52J variant will cost roughly USD 48.6 billion.
As the US military eventually retires its newer B-1B and B-2 bombers, the heavily upgraded B-52J will remain active. It will serve alongside the upcoming B-21 Raider stealth bomber, ensuring America maintains a devastating two-bomber force for decades to come.