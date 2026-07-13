/Sam Neill dies at 78: Revisit the actor's remarkable career with these 8 must-watch films

Sam Neill's death marks the end of an extraordinary career that established him as one of cinema's most respected and versatile actors. From Jurassic Park to Thor: Ragnarok, here are some of the late actor's most memorable films that defined his remarkable legacy.
Sam Neill, known worldwide as Dr Alan Grant from Jurassic Park, has reportedly died at the age of 78. After the reported statement from his family, the sudden death of the veteran actor has shocked fans globally. One of the most celebrated and acclaimed performances spans a wide range of genres, anchored by iconic blockbuster roles from the Jurassic Park franchise to his chilling BAFTA-nominated turn as Alisair Stewart in the Palme d'Or-winning drama The Piano (1983). Here are a few of the films of the Hollywood icon you shouldn't miss.
Helmed by Steven Spielberg and written by Michael Crichton and David Koepp, it is based on Crichton's 1990 novel. It tells the story of an industrialist inviting some experts to visit his theme park of cloned dinosaurs. After a power failure, the creatures run loose, putting everyone's lives, including his grandchildren's, in danger. In the film, he plays the role of Dr Alan Grant, a palaeontologist.
The comedy film follows the story of Ricky Baker, who runs away to the wild when his foster mother dies. However, his cantankerous uncle Hector joins him and gets to know him better on their way out of the wild. It is produced, written and directed by Taika Waititi, based on the 1986 novel Wild Pork and Watercress by Barry Crump. Sam Neill and Julian Dennison star as "Uncle" Hector and Ricky Baker: a father figure and foster son who become the targets of a manhunt after fleeing into the New Zealand bush.
The romance drama follows the story of a mute woman and her daughter, who suffer exile in New Zealand and bring with them a piano. She is then set to marry a rich landlord, but a peasant begins to fall in love with her. It is written and directed by Jane Campion. The plot has similarities to Jane Mander's 1920 novel, The Story of a New Zealand River, but also substantial differences. Campion has cited the novels Wuthering Heights and The African Queen as inspirations. Sam Neill plays the role of Alisdair Stewart.
The horror fantasy film follows the story of John Trent, who scrutinises the claim made by his publisher, Jackson Harglow, and endeavours to retrieve a yet-to-be-released manuscript and ascertain the writer's whereabouts. Accompanied by the novelist's editor, Linda Styles, and disturbed by nightmares from reading Cane's novels, Trent makes an eerie nighttime trek to a supernatural town in New Hampshire. Directed and scored by John Carpenter and written by Michael De Luca, In the Mouth of Madness pays tribute to the works of author H. P. Lovecraft in its exploration of insanity, and its title is derived from the Lovecraft novella At the Mountains of Madness. Sam Neill plays the role of John Trent.
The action-thriller follows the story of CIA analyst Jack Ryan, who must do what it takes to prove that Marko Ramius, the captain of a nuclear Soviet submarine that suddenly changed route towards the USA, is trying to defect and not attack. The film is an adaptation of Tom Clancy's 1984 bestselling novel of the same name. It is the first installment of the film series featuring the protagonist Jack Ryan. Sam Neill plays the role of Captain 2nd rank Vasily Borodin, Executive Officer of Red October.
Sam Neill made hilarious cameo appearances as an Asgardian actor playing Odin in the Marvel films Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Directed by Taika Waititi, these "play-within-a-movie" scenes featured Neill alongside Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth recreating pivotal Asgardian events.
Sam Neill stars as Jonathan Caldwell, the suave handler and mentor to the elite assassin Morgan Gaines, in the action thriller film Assassin Club. In the movie, Caldwell hires his protégé to take out six targets worldwide, only to reveal the targets are also highly skilled assassins hired to kill Morgan. The film was directed by Camille Delamarre and also stars Noomi Rapace and Daniela Melchior.
Sam Neill plays the ruthless and pragmatic vampire corporate executive Charles Bromley in the sci-fi thriller Daybreakers. As the head of the blood-farming corporation Bromley Marks, his character views vampirism as a miracle and is driven by greed to hunt down and harvest the last remaining humans rather than find a cure.