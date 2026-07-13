/Sam Neill dies at 78: Revisit the actor's remarkable career with these 8 must-watch films

The comedy film follows the story of Ricky Baker, who runs away to the wild when his foster mother dies. However, his cantankerous uncle Hector joins him and gets to know him better on their way out of the wild. It is produced, written and directed by Taika Waititi, based on the 1986 novel Wild Pork and Watercress by Barry Crump. Sam Neill and Julian Dennison star as "Uncle" Hector and Ricky Baker: a father figure and foster son who become the targets of a manhunt after fleeing into the New Zealand bush.