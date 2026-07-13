/New OTT releases this week (July 13-19, 2026): The Hawk, Ready or Not 2, Heartstopper Forever- 6 new titles coming on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases this week bring an exciting mix of entertainment-packed content, featuring intense dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies and thrilling mysteries. Here's everything worth adding to your watchlist.
This week's OTT lineup has something for every viewer. From The Hawk to Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and K-dramas like The East Palace. Scroll down and explore the latest releases across streaming platforms and plan your next weekend accordingly.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 13, 2026
Emerald Fennell's romantic film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. It follows the love story of two individuals, highlighting a tragedy when Heathcliff falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw, a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 16, 2026
This is a comedy series that features Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins, who is also known as The Hawk. He is an ageing professional golfer who is attempting to recapture his magic and complete golf's Grand Slam.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 13, 2026
This is a Tamil reality dating show hosted by Ramya Krishnan, the Baahubali actress. The show follows 12 singles in their 30s who have previously experienced heartbreak, bringing them together in a villa to overcome past wounds and give love another chance.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 16, 2026
Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the dark comedy horror picks up after the first film, with authorities suspecting Grace (Samara Weaving) of murdering the Le Domas family. The film explores how she and her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) must dodge elite families in a deadly, high-stakes game of hide-and-seek.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 17, 2026
This is a story about Nick and Charlie, who are in love. However, some new challenges lay ahead with Nick getting ready to leave for university and Charlie taking on new responsibilities at school.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 17, 2026
This is a dark fantasy K-drama that follows a man named Gu-cheon, played by Nam Joo-hyuk, who walks the spirit world, and a court lady named Saeng-gang, played by Roh Yoon-seo, who together enter the East Palace by the king's orders and attempt to unravel its dark secrets.