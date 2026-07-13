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‘Battlefield to dust’: This B-52 bomber weapon can wipe out an entire army. Here's how

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 02:38 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 02:38 IST

The B-52 bomber can destroy an entire armoured division using the CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon. This 1,000-pound bomb drops 40 smart ‘Skeets’ that scan the battlefield and fire molten copper slugs through the thin top armour of enemy tanks.

The Ultimate Tank-Buster
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The Ultimate Tank-Buster

A single Boeing B-52 Stratofortress can theoretically wipe out an advancing enemy armoured division in one pass using a devastating precision weapon. The CBU-105 Sensor Fuzed Weapon essentially transforms the vintage aircraft into the ultimate high-altitude tank-buster.

An Army in a Canister
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An Army in a Canister

Each CBU-105 is a 1,000-pound precision-guided cluster munition equipped with a Wind-Corrected Munitions Dispenser tail kit. Instead of a single massive explosive, the outer casing holds a deadly payload of 10 cylindrical BLU-108 submunitions.

The Airborne Spin
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The Airborne Spin

After dropping from the bomber, the main canister cracks open at a predetermined altitude. Small parachutes quickly deploy to suspend the 10 submunitions in the air, before tiny rocket motors fire to violently spin each cylinder.

Unleashing the 'Skeets'
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Unleashing the 'Skeets'

This extreme centrifugal force ejects 40 hockey-puck-shaped warheads, known as ‘Skeets’, across a massive 14-acre footprint. As they descend, these smart munitions use active lasers and passive infrared sensors to autonomously scan the ground for vehicles.

The Copper Slug
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The Copper Slug

Once a descending Skeet detects the distinct shape and heat signature of an enemy tank, it detonates mid-air. The explosion fires a molten copper explosively formed penetrator (EFP) straight down into the target at hypersonic speeds.

Piercing Top Armour
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Piercing Top Armour

This high-velocity copper slug exploits the greatest structural weakness of modern main battle tanks: their roofs. The penetrator easily punches through the incredibly thin top armour, instantly destroying the internal electronics, engine block, and crew.

A Clean Battlefield
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A Clean Battlefield

To avoid leaving dangerous unexploded ordnance behind, the smart CBU-105 features strict internal safety protocols. If a descending Skeet fails to locate a valid enemy vehicle, it automatically self-destructs exactly 50 feet above the ground.

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