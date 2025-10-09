/Happy Birthday Rekha: Watch these 7 evergreen Bollywood hits on Netflix, Prime Video and more

It's Rekha, the OG Bollywood Diva's birthday. Her esteemed performances still resonate with audiences and have received immense love from her fans, making her an iconic personality for decades. Here are the evergreen movies available on OTT platforms.
Iconic actress Rekha celebrates her birthday on October 10. The 71-year-old actress has contributed significantly to Indian cinema through her incredible performances in iconic movies. Over the years, Rekha gathered name and fame for her iconic roles, making her an enduring star for so many years. Here are some of Rekha's timeless movies that you can watch on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rekha played Manju Dayal in this movie. Her portrayal was of a mischievous and free-spirited woman who challenges her sister's ruthless and strict mother-in-law and her autocratic rules of running a household.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Rekha played the dual roles of Aarti Saxena and Jyoti. The way she portrays two characters earned her praise and made it one of her best movies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film starred Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, along with Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar. Rekha played the role of Chandni in the movie, which was a complex romance drama involving two married couples.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The family drama starred Rekha as Purnima Kohli. The plot follows a chaotic and heartbreaking story of Purnima, who marries her widowed brother-in-law and becomes a mother to her late sister's child.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1989 film, Rekha acts as Journalist Bhavani, who decides to expose and reveal the real face of a corrupt politician who pretends to be a social worker.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie centres on Suraj, who secretly marries Shalu (Rekha) against his mother Kamla's will. To get rid of Shalu, Suraj's mother falsely accuses her of stealing her jewellery.