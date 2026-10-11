/Amitabh Bachchan @ 84: A look at his most iconic on-screen avatars - Anthony Gonsalves, Vijay Kumar and more

Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 on October 11. On the special occasion, take a look at some of his unforgettable characters, from the angry young man, Vijay, to the loyal friend, Jai, who continue to live in the hearts of millions across generations.
Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has won millions of hearts over the decades with his powerful performances and unforgettable characters. From the angry young man, Vijay, to a loyal friend, Jai, Big B has portrayed several iconic roles that continue to remain memorable. On his special day, take a look at some of Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic avatars on screen.
Bollywood's Big B went on to play Vijay Kumar in the critically acclaimed 1975 film Deewar. The role cemented his image in Hindi cinema as an angry young man who fights a corrupt system after enduring childhood poverty and family betrayal. The film also stars Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Praveen Babi, and many more.
Anthony Gonsalves is one of Bachchan's most iconic characters. He gained much attention for portraying an orphaned Christian bootlegger raised by a priest. He is also one of the three long-lost brothers, Amar and Akbar, played by Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.
Amitabh Bachchan played Jai, the quiet yet fearless character in the blockbuster classic Sholay, opposite Dharmendra as Veeru. His unbreakable friendship with Veeru is one of the film’s highlights and became one of the most iconic friendships in Bollywood history.
In Rakesh Kumar's action drama, the actor played Kishan Kumar, a role that became legendary in Bachchan's career. His wealthy childhood friend, Bishan, played by Amjad Khan, discovers Kishan's great singing talent and takes him to the city to become a star, asking Komal, played by Neetu Singh, to groom him as a performer.
In the 1982 Hindi blockbuster directed by Prakash Mehra, Bachchan plays Arjun Singh, a simple-living orphan raised by his grandfather in a village who migrates to Mumbai in search of work. Upon arriving in the city, he gets a job as a servant at a luxury 5-star hotel owned by Raja, played by Shashi Kapoor.
One of Amitabh Bachchan’s fiercest and most rugged characters is Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, the son of schoolteacher Dinanath Chauhan (Alok Nath). This unexpected avatar was widely loved by critics and audiences alike, along with his iconic dialogue, which is heard as: “Poora naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan… baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa.”
Amitabh Bachchan as Bhashkor is a much-loved character. He is a 70-year-old man whose entire world, mood, and philosophy revolve around his chronic constipation. Cared for by his daughter Piku, played by Deepika Padukone, Bhashkor does not want Piku to marry, believing women waste their lives serving others, just as his wife did.